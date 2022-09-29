Ulster University Economist Esmond Birnie was giving his assessment of the situation after crushing reports about the impact of energy costs on schools, hospitals and prisons in NI.

Yesterday the Department of Education reported that NI schools are facing an estimated 60% rise in energy costs, with an overall bill of £75m for oil, electric and gas in 2022-23, compared to only £47m last year.

Also yesterday NI Prison Service director general, Ronnie Armour, told the Nolan Show that he must recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running, despite running an £8m deficit, mainly due to increased utility costs.

The price of home heating oil has rocketed this year and energy costs in general are surging across the UK.

Last month NHS leaders from England, Wales and NI made the “unprecedented move” of urging the government to act on rising energy costs or risk a public health emergency due to surges in winter illnesses.

Ulster University Economist Esmond Birnie said the impact of rising energy costs on public services in NI could be summed up as “negative and severe”. He said inflation is impacting on the soundness of NI public finances in at least two major ways. Firstly, the need to pay more to heat schools and hospitals. Secondly, close to half of day to day spending by NI departments goes on pay. “So there will be big challenges if, as is likely, the going rate in public sector pay settlements rises.

“Regarding Stormont’s ‘extra money’ which remains relatively inaccessible if there is no Executive, the challenge is the amount in that pot is not enough to meet all the various demands for extra funding which already existed across the Departments even before the current cost of living and energy crises really took off.

“The likelihood is that NI somehow or other will replicate the [GB] reductions scheme on consumers’ energy bills - the £400 - that will use up most of the so-called extra money.”

However DUP MLA Phillip Brett disagreed with Mr Birnie, and said the ‘extra money’ at Stormont was “a myth”. The MLA said the Finance Minister confirmed to him that nearly £200m of pressures had been identified by government departments in relation to energy costs.