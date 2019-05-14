Council appoints new Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council appointed a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the incoming council year at last night’s Annual General Meeting.

Ald John Smyth (DUP) will serve as Mayor and Cllr Anne Marie Logue, Sinn Fein, will serve as Deputy Mayor.

As the First Citizen of the borough, Ald Smyth represents the Antrim DEA and will preside as Mayor until June 2020.

He will be joined by Cllr Logue who represents the Airport DEA.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth commented: “I would like to thank everyone who served in the last council and I would like to welcome the new members on board.

“I look forward to serving this borough as Mayor over the next year. I would like to pay tribute to those members who did not return to council and thank them for their service over the past year.”

The AGM also confirmed ten Aldermen, an honour given to councillors in recognition of their dedicated service.

Aldermen for the new term of office are: Ald Fraser Agnew (UUP), Ald Philip Brett (DUP), Ald Thomas Burns (SDLP), Ald Thomas Campbell (Alliance), Ald Mark Cosgrove (UUP), Ald Mandy Girvan (DUP), Ald Thomas Hogg (DUP), Ald Danny Kinahan (UUP), Ald Julian McGrath (Alliance) and Ald John Smyth (DUP).