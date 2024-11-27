Council decision to promote Santa events on Remembrance Day 'unwise and disrespectful' says DUP councillor

A Northern Ireland council promoted Christmas events on its social media pages on Remembrance Day while ignoring the many ceremonies taking place across its area.

And the action by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has prompted one DUP councillor to label the decision ‘unwise and disrespectful’.

Alderman Margaret Tinsley spoke of her shock upon being informed that Christmas-related events were advertised on the ABC Council’s social media outlets on Remembrance Day – while the annual commemoration events were totally overlooked.

Speaking at Monday night’s full meeting of the local authority, the DUP representative said: “Remembrance Day is an important memorial day to the many thousands of people across the ABC area who gather at the local war memorials, to commemorate the contribution and loss of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and all worldwide conflicts.

Alderman Margaret Tinsley (second left) with the Upper Bann DUP delegation at this year's Remembrance Day ceremony in Portadown.

“Representatives from our council laid wreaths at the war memorials, a short service was held and a two-minute silence observed. A sombre, dignified and respectful time.

“I was contacted the following day by members of the public who attended some of the services, asking why this council had decided not to post any form of respect of remembrance for the service and sacrifice of all those who defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.”

The DUP representative said she could not understand why it had been deemed appropriate to promote Christmas-related events instead at the time: “Our council’s social media launched a full day of promoting Santa on tour, and the upcoming festive activities.

“Whoever made this decision, it was totally unwise and disrespectful during this important day of remembrance.

“I did contact our chief executive who did apologise and explained that our communications are organised ahead of time, and programmed to go out seven days a week.

“Remembrance Day is held annually and has been commemorated for over a hundred years, so I cannot understand why this issue arose, but to ensure that this does not happen again I would propose two points.

“Number one, that going forward, any promotion on social media for Santa or the Christmas campaign is respectably put on hold during Remembrance Sunday.

“And secondly, that a list is forwarded to the Communications team from the Lord Mayor and chief executive’s office, of the small number of annual ceremonial occasions where council members are representing the ABC area.

“Council must ensure that this does not happen again, and all annual ceremonial events are covered on the day, and not a few days later when it’s really not appropriate.”