Council rates breakdown: Here's how much they are increasing by in your part of Northern Ireland

All 11 councils in Northern Ireland have now finalised their rates for the coming year.

Rates are rising across all 11 areas for 2025/26, at between 3.6% and 6%.

Many of the new rates were set in just the last few days.

Here is a list of the changes, in descending order:

Belfast tops the list of council rate hikes this year, at 5.99%

Belfast: 5.99%

Mid Ulster: 5.10%

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 4.97%

Derry and Strabane: 4.92%

Mid and East Antrim: 3.99%

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 3.99%

Newry Mourne and Down: 3.98%

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: 3.91%

Fermanagh and Omagh: 3.76%

Causeway Coast and Glens: 3.65%

Ards and North Down: 3.65%

According to the most up-to-date figure from the Bank of England, inflation currently stands at 2.5%.

The rates are down from some of the increases seen last year.

For example, this time last year Mid and East Antrim Borough Council hiked its rate by 9.78%, while the next highest hike was in Causeway Coast and Glens with 6.6%, then Derry and Strabane at 6.5%, followed by Newry Mourne and Down at 6.41%.

When Belfast, the place with the highest increase, struck its new rate a fortnight ago, Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy, the chairman of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “While there has been an increase in rates again this year, all parties have worked to keep this year’s rise as low as possible, and the increase reflects the rise in national insurance contributions brought in by the UK government.

“Like other organisations, the council has also been impacted by ongoing external pressures, including inflationary and pay pressures, but we have worked hard again this year to deliver significant savings to absorb these extra costs.

