Council row as DUP says it is 'absurd' to label walking trail dedicated to Irish Christian saint is 'non-religious'

A stone dedicated to St Columbanus at Bangor Abbey.

At the first meeting of the Ards and North Down Council since last month’s elections, the DUP said it was “absurd” for the local authority to label the “Columban Way,” a trail planned to extend from Ireland to Italy, as non-religious.

Saint Columbanus was an Irish missionary noted for founding a number of monasteries in France and Italy. He was born in Leinster in 543 AD, first educated on an island on the River Erne in Fermanagh and then moved to Bangor Abbey in County Down where he studied to become a teacher of the Bible.

A 20-mile section for the Columban Way Heritage Trail was launched in Comber, County Down in October 2021.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, it takes in Comber Town, the Somme Museum, the Lead Mines, Whitespots, Clandeboye Estate/Helens Tower, Grey Point Fort, Bangor Abbey, and North Down Museum.

In April this year, the Friends of Columbanus, Bangor, made a request for Ards and North Down Council to sign up to the new “Columban Charter of Partnership,” pledging support for the historical trail.

A council report was commissioned looking at the “religious aspect” of the request. The report came in the wider context of a debate about the council supporting or funding religious organisations, as well as the definition of “religious” organisations.

Elected members had at the same time decided to allow local orange lodges to apply for funding despite being against its own policy and the recommendations of its officers. Some unionist councillors had stated that Orange organisations were not religious, and should receive funding from the council.

However, regarding funding for the newly formed Ards and North Down Events and Festivals Fund, council officers had stated that applications should not be accepted from “any event/festival that is perceived to support or promote any religious or political dimension.”

In this context, the Friends of Columbanus, Bangor, stated their organisation and the walking trail was not non-religious.

The council report states: “Support for the charter has been sought from councils, bodies, and individuals across Europe, to both support the development of the Columban Way as a European walking route, and to further develop the relationships between the nations where Columbanus had a lasting influence. This includes ROI, NI, France, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Italy.

“The Friends of Columbanus, Bangor, have confirmed that the group is not a religious organisation. It is a cross-community, inclusive, charitable organisation that was formed in 2013 to commemorate the 1400th anniversary of Columbanus.”

The report states: “Support for the charter will, it is hoped, ultimately play a part in the Columban Way becoming recognised by the European Cultural Routes Association and with it international recognition and the potential economic benefits that could bring.”

“Nowhere does the charter suggest promotion of “religion” as such.”

DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen said: “I am not particularly convinced by the contents of the report in terms of the religious aspect.” He added: “My question isn’t to do with whether the organisation is religious but whether there was any religious aspect to Saint Columbanus. And I think any sane, logical person will realise Saint Columbanus is a religious figure.”

Alliance Councillor Hannah Irwin said: “There may have been some conflation between the historical figure of Saint Columbanus, which I don’t think anyone can argue is a religious figure in itself.

“The Friends of Columbanus describes itself as cross-community and the launch of the Columban Way has cross-community and cross party support. I hope the chamber can get behind the council signing up to the charter.”

DUP Councillor Colin Kennedy said: “The truth of this is there is so much cognitive dissonance employed in the crafting of this report, it almost renders the whole thing absurd. At the end of the day, Columbanus should be celebrated for who and what he was, and that was a religious person.

“That is his legacy, it is based solely on his work in the development of the early church in Ireland, and especially his spread of monasticism throughout Europe. It actually does a gross disservice to the actual work of Columbanus to drag it down into a battle of semantics.

“Please let us not play with this part of our history. Let us acknowledge it for what it is, let us celebrate it for what it is. Let’s not twist words and meanings and try to argue that Columbanus was not a religious figure.”

Despite the disagreement over the religious aspect of the council’s support of the Colomban Way, the council agreed to sign up to the Columban Charter of Partnership.