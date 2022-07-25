Council strike begins in Mid Ulster as workers balloted in other areas

Bin collections are set to be disrupted from the ongoing strike in Mid Ulster by members of the Unite trade union

The Unite trade union began a four-week period of strike action in the Mid Ulster council area this week, with disruption to bin collections expected throughout.

The News Letter understands the Dungannon area, in particular, is expected to be hit hard by disruption to bin collections if the strike continues.

The GMB and NIPSA unions, meanwhile, have confirmed they plan to open a ballot of members in the Ards and North Down council in the near future alongside Unite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a ballot by both GMB and Unite in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council is due to close early next week, with officials in both unions expecting members to vote in favour of a strike.

The possibility of a strike could be averted, however, with a crunch meeting between union represenatives and council management due to take place this Friday.

GMB official Alan Perry, speaking to the News Letter, confirmed that the ballot in Ards and North Down is centred on pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“They [the Ards and North Down council] have failed to address the current situation facing our members,” he said.

“They have failed to enter into meaningful discussions to address the cost-of-living crisis, and our members are saying enough is enough.”

Mr Perry said the ballot would be sent to members with a recommendation to vote ‘yes’.

“We will also be seeking to engage with the political parties in the interim to discuss the situation, because we don’t believe they are in receipt of all of the facts as to where we are,” he added.

“We will be reaching out to them in the days and weeks ahead.”

On Friday’s meeting with management, Mr Perry said: “We wil know on Friday morning if an offer is forthcoming, and if it is not I have no doubt we will be proceeding once the ballot closes to serve notice.”

Kevin Kelly, from the trade union NIPSA, said: “We have written to the Ards and North Down council today [Monday] to notify them that the ballot will open on the 1st of August.

“The ballot in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon closes on Tuesday [August 2]. “

He continued: “Those are the only two councils where the three unions — NIPSA, GMB and Unite — are being balloted at present.”

Mr Kelly told the News Letter the offer put forward by Ards and North Down council consisted of a loan and an “electric car scheme” rather than a payrise.