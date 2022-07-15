Council strike suspended after improved offer

The Unite union confirmed its intention earlier this week for a month-long strike by staff employed by the council, which had been set to begin on Monday.

But, following last-minute talks on Friday afternoon and what the union has described as an improved offer, the strike has now been suspended.

Gareth Scott, Unite regional officer, told the News Letter: “We had served notice of a four-week strike beginning on Monday, but there were last-ditch talks in which the employer made a significantly improved offer.

Unite members at Derry City and Strabane council offices earlier this year

“As an act of good faith, we have agreed to suspend the action and put the offer out to members.”

He continued: “All of the details hadn’t been confirmed but I believe there is a specially convened meeting to take place where they will formalise the offer. We know that it’s going to include an uplift in pay scales.”

The union, meanwhile, remains in dispute in all 11 councils over pay and terms and conditions but earlier strike action in the spring has been suspended to allow for talks.

Mr Scott said Unite had been coming under “increasing pressure” from members in certain areas to resume strikes but insisted “nothing has been decided”