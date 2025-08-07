Council urged to take DUP's Irish language concerns seriously if party's boycott of equality group is to end

DUP representatives Alan Lewis, Henry Reilly, Jonathan Jackson, Glyn Hanna and Callum Bowsie.

The DUP has urged Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to take Irish language concerns seriously if the party’s ongoing boycott of the council’s equality and good relations group is to end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council approved joint Irish and English gateway signs for almost 90 communities in its authority area in June.

In protest, the DUP walked out of the chamber and stepped away from the equality and good relations committee after six years of discussions on bi-lingual signs resulted in non-agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is further claimed a consultation document on Irish language was “dropped at the 11th hour”.

At full council this week, DUP representative, Callum Bowsie said: “At the last council meeting I had asked the chief executive to look into irregularities we had brought up on procedures not being followed as normally would be in relation to bi-lingual signs on Irish gateway signage.

“And your response was that you would get back to us, but we haven’t heard back from you.”

Following the DUP walk-out, the five DUP and one UUP representatives on the council attempted to call-in the bi-lingual approval for review of the decision, but did not have the minimum 15% percentage threshold required of seven elected members from a total of 41 on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bowsie added: ”Granted that the call-in was unsuccessful because there was only six unionists that had concerns procedures were not being followed in the council, but there are outstanding concerns there, that we as a party want this council to look into.

“This is around how consultation was dropped from the report at the 11th hour, that still needs to be looked into regardless of whether our call-in was successful.

"And if you want us to rejoin the equality and good relations working group, you need to show you are taking those concerns we have seriously as to why we are out of that group.”

Council CEO, Marie Ward responded: “Apologies, I will pick up on this with the DUP after the meeting. I know you did raise matters at that time Cllr Bowsie regarding call-in procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Call-in procedures are set in legislation and not something that is set by council.

“In relation to the actual process and not the Irish language we have responded on a number of occasions. But, I can certainly re-address that with you.”

She added: “Just to advise on the matter of you re-joining the equality and good relations we have corresponded with your party in relation to options for consideration on that. So we do take that very seriously.