Mid and East Antrim Borough Council - which has been hit by a series of controversies - now looks set to significantly increase rates for home and business owners. Photo: Google maps

The News Letter understands that councillors have been holding a series of ‘workshops’ between elected members and council officials over financial problems faced by the council.

Those meetings are an attempt to thrash out a rate before the official council meeting to be held on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In previous workshops, a new domestic rate hike of 10.3% looked like the most likely outcome – but the council was apparently blindsided by a recent notification from Land and Property Services about a potential cut in the rates paid by the Kilroot power station. The changes at Kilroot have been widely reported for years.

The plant had previously been entirely coal powered, but is shifting to more environmentally friendly and flexible electricity production methods – potentially resulting in a reduced rates bill.

Councillors are now looking at options including a 12.5% hike in the domestic rate and up to 14% more for businesses – but figures of up to 19% have been discussed.

Even at the lowest estimate of 10.3%, the council’s hike would appear to be above expected increases in other councils in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the rates bill is set by councils, and part by Stormont – the regional rate.

There has been some speculation that there could be a significant hike in the regional rate element as an attempt to help Stormont to balance its books.

A 15% figure for the regional rate had been floated by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris. Although a rise is expected, it’s unlikely to be that high.

Beyond the potential blow to Mid and East Antrim from reduced revenue from Kilroot, some councillors have been calling for the council to radically reduce its spending – accusing the authority of operating ‘vanity projects’ such as free or low-priced car parking schemes in town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The formal council meeting will be held on Monday, but last night’s meeting was an attempt for councillors to reach a consensus on what the rate will be ahead of the decision next week.

Local authorities legally have to set their rate this month, while the rate set by Stormont will be dealt with during the budget process which will have to be ratified by the whole executive.

A number of other councils will also make their decision on Monday.

The News Letter asked Land and Property Services when it informed the council of the decrease in rates collected from the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said LPS “has received an application from the agent acting on behalf of the power station. The review of the valuation will assess whether or not the valuation will change. LPS highlighted this as having the potential to result in a change to the property valuation to Mid and East Antrim Council on February 5 2024”.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said last night’s meeting took place “ahead of a special meeting on Monday at which Mid and East Antrim’s rate will be struck”.