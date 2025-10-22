An old mill at Upper Dunmurry Lane is to be demolished for apartments despite local objections

An old mill at Upper Dunmurry Lane is to be demolished for apartment blocks, despite local opposition.

Elected representatives at the Belfast City Council Planning Committee have approved the demolition of four existing buildings, including three historic mill buildings from the 1900’s, for the erection of 32 apartments in three blocks at 39 Upper Dunmurry Lane.

The site, known as Stewart’s Mill, was never listed. It sits beside a row of terraced houses originally built for linen workers.

The application is for seven one-bedroom apartments and 25 two bedroom apartments, and six of the total will be wheelchair adaptable.

Stewart's Mill at Upper Dunmurry Lane will be demolished to make way for new apartments. Pic credit: Google

Seven units will be “affordable housing” but no social housing organisations showed interest in the development.

None of the statutory consultees opposed the application, and council planning officers recommended the plan for approval to councillors. The Stormont Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities did not object to the plan.

There were eight third party objections to the application, and one letter of support. Objectors expressed concerns about the loss of three historic buildings on the site, increased traffic, noise, and some said the design was not in keeping with the area.

The council officer planning report states: “The site is a sustainable location within an established residential area and considered suitable for housing. The site is accessible being on a bus route and within close proximity to the Ormeau Road being a city corridor. Suitable infrastructure is in place to support the proposed development.

“While the applicant states demolition is unavoidable, a condition is proposed to ensure that the redevelopment will incorporate reclaimed building materials into the new building while the demolition waste will be recycled where possible and rubble will form aggregates for use during construction.

"The application also proposed to create a two metre high wall along the boundary of the site with Upper Dunmurry Lane from reclaimed brick.”

At the October meeting of the Belfast Council Planning Committee, the chamber unanimously agreed to approve the recommendation, but with some elected representatives sounding a cautionary note.

Green Party Councillor Áine Groogan said: “In relation to the social housing element, I think it is disappointing that there is no social housing provider willing to take on units within this scheme.

" I think that is a real missed opportunity, but I think it would be good for us to engage directly with them to see what the challenges are for them, and what we can do to overcome them.”

Alliance Councillor Tara Brooks said: “I completely get the fact that our grounds for not approving are very constrained given the Planning Appeals Commission had decided that the existing buildings can’t be retained. That has tied our hands a little bit.