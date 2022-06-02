Barry McElduff installed as council chairman

Mr McElduff faced a barrage of criticism in January 2018 when he appeared in an online video clip with a Kingsmill-branded loaf balanced on his head, on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Although he repeatedly denied the stunt was a reference to the IRA atrocity in south Armagh, he resigned just over a week later.

However, in May 2019 he was elected to serve as a councillor and this week replaced the DUP’s Errol Thompson as chair of the council.

Former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff video screengrab from January 2018

At the time of the video incident, Kingsmill massacre survivor Alan Black said the then MP had “totally disrespected” the ten Protestant murder victims and was “dancing on their graves”.