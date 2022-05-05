Gareth Scott, Regional Officer with Unite, says his members have been offered a rise of 1.75% while UK inflation has risen to around 7%. The union’s opening position in negotiations was a 10% pay rise.

His members are in dispute with 19 local authorities as well as the Education Authority and Housing Executive. Planned industrial action which began on 25 April is to end this Sunday.

“For most councils the industrial action will end this Sunday, with the exception of Causeway Coast, which runs until Tuesday,” he said.

Bin collections are to resume across NI but further action is possible soon.

“If employers commit to meaningful negotiation then we are prepared to consider suspending further action. However if any authority refuses to negotiate then we will likely continue with the action - it may even escalate.”

The Education Authority still refuses to enter talks, he said, and as such his members there will be continuing with three weeks of action from 11 May. Members involved work in areas such as cleaning, catering, school transport and classroom assistants.

However the children’s commissioner urged them to make an exception for special schools.

“Children and young people with special educational needs, particularly those attending special schools, were severely affected by the pandemic and the restrictions,” she said.

“Special schools provide education but also essential therapeutic and health care services and these were lost to many children and families.

“It is, therefore, disappointing and concerning that it is these very same children, particularly those at Glenveagh Special School [in Belfast], who are most severely affected by this industrial action.”

Meanwhile, members of NIPSA employed at the NI Assembly have overwhelmingly voted to support industrial action; 81.3% supporting industrial action including strike action and 88.9% supporting industrial action short of strike action.

NIPSA is in dispute with the Assembly Commission over a 2% pay increase that does not keep up with cost of living increases and plans to to impose “severe restrictions” on members working from home.

Dooley Harte, NIPSA HQ Official, said: “In all the literature for the Assembly elections, our political parties have spoken about the need to address the cost of living crisis. “However, they have agreed the imposition of an effective pay cut on NI Assembly staff.” Forcing assembly staff to work from Parliament Buildings will also increase their commuting costs, she added.