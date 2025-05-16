Call for council to find a solution to Balmoral Show traffic jams

Traffic jams at the Balmoral Show have caused a Lisburn Councillor to urge the council CEO to find a cash solution “down the back of the sofa”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s corporate committee was told that the popular agricultural event had even caused an elected member to be late to the chamber.

This year’s Balmoral Show is the 156th edition of the event, with over 100k people expected to attend over four days at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

Councillor Alan Givan said: ”The Balmoral Show causes traffic jams every year and this year is no different. Tonight, I was in a queue three miles long from Dungannon.

Councillor Alan Givan has called on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to help to tackle the traffic jams caused during the Balmoral Show. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“It is a great show, but could it not be managed better? You could see the frustration on people’s faces in the traffic.

“Someone needs to grab this and sort it out.

“The Department for Infrastructure is washing its hands of the matter.

“Perhaps even our own chief could find a few thousand down the back of the chief executive sofa to get a solution.”

Organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the Balmoral Show is Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event with about 3,500 livestock entered into various competition classes at the annual event.

Committee chairperson, Nicholas Trimble added: “I would say that is fair comment and the Balmoral Show could do with some form of slip road link.

“I would also say that we have probably become victims of our own success.”

The chamber heard from a number of members proposing the council help promote the park and ride system to the Balmoral Show until the Maze Long Kesh site was developed.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Chief Executive David Burns responded: “There has been some discussion with the Strategic Investment Board (SIB) for Northern Ireland and I can put a request for comment on this.

“There could be a potential link made at the Halftown Road or other links with the future development of the Maze Long Kesh site along with the Belfast Region City Deal.