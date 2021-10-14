Carrickfergus Enterprise Agency given green light for new storage units proposal

Carrickfergus Enterprise. Pic Google

The application was made by CEAL for the units to be located on a section of carpark on-site at Meadowbank Road Industrial Estate.

Speaking at the meeting, Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Keith Turner asked if there was potential for storage of hazardous materials.

Four small and 12 larger container units are proposed. A report by planners says that there is a “strong buffer of trees at the rear of the site between the site and the nearest residential properties”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and East Antrim’s head of planning Paul Duffy said his department has received no indication about storage materials.

However, he indicated that if there were to be hazardous substances, this would require consent for which council would be responsible.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid said: “This is a good news story for Carrickfergus. We have a similar facility at Ledcom in Willowbank. I am in favour of supporting business expansion or start-up.”

The proposal was seconded by Knockagh Alliance Alderman Noel Williams.

Meawhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has reported that 153 business plans were compeleted through the ‘Go For It’ programme during 2020/21.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

--

Click here to read: Carrickfergus Enterprise-led project delivers over 100 jobs

--

A message from the Editor: