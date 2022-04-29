‘Common sense prevails’ to allow Platinum Jubilee funding for Orange Order

The Grand Lodge grand secretary was commenting after councillors in Ards and North Down amended the criteria to ensure the loyal order-affiliated applicants could benefit from the Platinum Jubilee grants.

The proposal proved controversial but was voted through (19-11 with three abstentions) at a full meeting of the council this week.

Last month the council put aside £40K for jubilee funding – with £35,000 towards the grants scheme and £5,000 for official bunting and party materials – but a council report states the £5,000 would be made available “to groups who were deemed ineligible to apply for more substantial funding, for example un-constituted groups, religious organisations etc.”

The Queen viewing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The grants were assessed by a panel of council officers, with criteria that the events show “value for money” and “are suitably advertised and are open and inclusive”.

There were 37 successful applicants, and 11 unsuccessful applicants. Those unsuccessful applicants included Bangor District Loyal Orange Lodge No18, which was denied a grant for being a “political/faith-based organisation” and the Newtownards Orange Hall Trustees Committee, which was denied for being a “political organisation/building trustee.”

Independent unionist Alderman Wesley Irvine proposed an amendment – allowing all constituted groups that met the other criteria to be approved for funding, saying he did not believe the Orange Order to be a “political organisation”.

Backing the amendment, TUV councillor Stephen Cooper said: “I really do not understand how this criteria has been extended to say it is political. It is not. It is a religious organisation.”

Queen Elizabeth II viewing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Steve Parson/PA Wire

Rev Gibson said he welcomed the council’s ruling.

“I welcome that common sense has prevailed in Ards and North Down,” he told the News Letter.

“It’s a pity that Belfast City Council saw fit to discriminate against faith based organisations by giving their Queen’s Platinum Jubille grant funding to CFNI (Community Foundation) to distribute,” he added.

Earlier this month, CFNI told the News Letter that its “founding documents... have limitations in our ability to directly fund certain groups, affirmed legally. Organisations with purposes to advance religion can seek an eligible umbrella organisation to work with and are welcome to submit an application to the Foundation for an eligible project on their behalf.”

• In June this year the Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

Celebrations have been planned right across the UK between June 2 and June 5.