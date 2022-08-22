Concerns about impact of ABC Council strike on mental health of people being denied access to sport
Concerns have been expressed about the impact of ongoing strike action at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council on the mental health of people being denied access to sport.
The strike, due to last four weeks, has had a significant impact on local football teams who play and train at council-owned facilities in the area.
Coach of Gilford Crusaders senior team Simon Kelly said: “On Saturday we were meant to play Mindwell FC at Woodlands Park in Gilford which is owned by the council. We were also meant to have a game on Wednesday night against Lurgan Celtic. They play at Lord Lurgan Park, it’s been cancelled as well.
“At this stage we don’t even know when our next competitive fixture will be.”
Simon is also a coach with Banbridge Town Under 13s, who have encountered the same problems due to the closure of council venues.
He said: “We normally train at Cheney Park, it’s closed due to the strike. Banbridge Town have allowed some of the age groups to use their pitch but because there’s so many we haven’t been able to get a slot.
“We have a match this Friday night and we’re having to travel to Markethill (a 30 miles round trip) to play a friendly at the high school.”
He commented: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m on the side of these guys. They’ve every right to go on strike to get improvements.
“But I’m thinking of the kids, not so much my senior team. We have a job to look after kids’ welfare. They’re looking forward to a night of football then I have to send a message out to say we can’t get a venue and it’s another night sitting at home on their Xbox.”
A Mid Ulster Football League spokesman said the strike action has had “a significant impact” on fixtures.
He said: “We had to cancel matches on Saturday that were pre-arranged on local authority pitches across ABC council.
“We’ve managed to reverse some fixtures but that’s not a situation you would like to continue because it would mean some teams are playing four or five home matches in a row and others are playing away every week.”
He added: “There may be teams who are unable to train as well if they use council pitches. It could have a significant impact for the full four weeks and ongoing if matters are not resolved.”
The spokesman said: “I would have some concerns about the mental health of not just footballers, of people who practice all varieties of sport at council-owned leisure facilities like badminton, tennis, bowling. Even people who use the gym. These people are being denied sport and exercise.”