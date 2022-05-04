Concerns over vote to light up town hall in support of ‘divisive’ Irish language act

The building will be lit up on May 20, on the eve of a rally in Belfast organised by the Dream Dearg campaign group.

The motion was brought forward by Slieve Gullion Sinn Fein councillor Bara O Muiri at the full council meeting on Tuesday.

He said: “This council supports the campaign for Irish language rights and the implementation of Irish language legislation.

Irish Language activists and MLAs outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont in May 2021. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“It is long overdue that our Irish language citizens and communities are recognised in law, as promised in many of our peace agreements.

“On Saturday, May 21, thousands will travel to Belfast City Hall to support the Dream Dearg campaign, including many from our own council area.”

Cllr O Muiri added: “As an act of solidarity and support from the council, we will, on Friday, May 20, illuminate Newry Town Hall in red, symbolising the campaign for language rights.”

The vote was passed by with a 23-vote majority – despite UUP councillor Robert Burgess’s concerns that an Irish language act would disadvantage non-Irish speakers.

Independent unionist Henry Reilly also opposed the motion, although he stated that he was proud to have a previous connection with the Irish language while serving in the Royal Irish Regiment.

Whilst no representative spoke out against the learning of Irish, there was concern that people without the language could be disenfranchised from employment opportunities.

Rowallane councillor, Robert Burgess stated that his constituents had asked him to stand against the Irish language as there was a genuine fear that many jobs would soon require an applicant to speak it, and added: “You Bara, are bringing about a split in the community.”

Cllr Reilly said: “I think that Sinn Fein and the Irish language movement need to tell us in detail what is it exactly that they want. There is cause for concern. This could disadvantage our children for generations to come.

”And I can tell you I was in the Roal Irish Regiment and we used Irish words and phrases and we were very proud of our Irish identity in it.”

Last month Belfast City Council voted in favour of lighting up the city hall red on the same date.