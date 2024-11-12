Council gives go ahead for plans to develop a major manufacturing factory at the Knockmore Industrial Estate

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 15:54 GMT
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's planning committee has given the go ahead for a new factory to be developed in Knockmore Industrial Estate. Pic credit: Jessica BlackLisburn and Castlereagh City Council's planning committee has given the go ahead for a new factory to be developed in Knockmore Industrial Estate. Pic credit: Jessica Black
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's planning committee has given the go ahead for a new factory to be developed in Knockmore Industrial Estate. Pic credit: Jessica Black
Plans for a major Lisburn factory have been approved with “immediate” construction expected.

The council’s planning committee unanimously signed off on the multi-million pound application from Knockmoreone Ltd for the development on the Ballinderry Road area.

The chamber heard the “disused” former Antrim to Lisburn railway line close to the site also had potential to reopen.

Agent for the developer, Andrew Heasley said: “This will bring significant benefit to the council area in terms of jobs.

“Construction on the manufacturing factory would immediately commence.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the developer what business would be using the factory. However, the agent stated the company was yet to be publicly identified.

Lisburn North Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “It is not often you see industrial land being used for industrial purposes, when we normally see it being developed for housing.

“New industrial manufacturing coming into the area is to be welcomed. “

