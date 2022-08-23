News you can trust since 1737
Council spent bare minimum amount on 11th night bonfire clean-up  

A Northern Ireland council has spent an average of just £22.50 per bonfire on their 11th night clean-ups.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:21 pm

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) expenditure was revealed this week, as the summer season of Orange Lodge and Royal Black Preceptory marches comes to a close at the weekend.

The cost of clean-ups in the district came to a total of £180 for eight bonfires, compared to thousands of pounds spent in other council areas such as Newry, Mourne and Down District where £6,000 was spent on the clean-up at three bonfire sites.

LCCC was asked to confirm reasons for its spend.

A spokesperson said: “Eight bonfires took place on LCCC property on July 11 2022. The cost to council of the clean-up was £180 in mainly staffing costs.

“Each site only required the removal of a small amount of debris as the main material used appeared to be wood and had burned away.”

