Council spent bare minimum amount on 11th night bonfire clean-up 

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) expenditure was revealed this week, as the summer season of Orange Lodge and Royal Black Preceptory marches comes to a close at the weekend.

The cost of clean-ups in the district came to a total of £180 for eight bonfires, compared to thousands of pounds spent in other council areas such as Newry, Mourne and Down District where £6,000 was spent on the clean-up at three bonfire sites.

LCCC was asked to confirm reasons for its spend.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has spent an average of just £22.50 per bonfire on their 11th night clean-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Eight bonfires took place on LCCC property on July 11 2022. The cost to council of the clean-up was £180 in mainly staffing costs.