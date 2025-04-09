Council to become a dog friendly district with mini Crufts-type show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn could be set for the return of a “mini-Crufts” show following unanimous support in council.

The local authority approved a motion at its community and well-being committee to become a ‘dog friendly’ district.

The animal welfare initiative will look to lift some of the current ban on dogs attending council run events.

According to its website, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) ‘Dogs Exclusion Order 2019 bans the pets with a threat of conviction from over 90 playing areas.

Cllr Andrew Ewing's dog 'Lilah' is delighted that the council will become more dog friendly. Pic credit: LDRS

Councillor Andrew Ewing, bringing forward the motion, said: “This council recognises the significant role that dogs play in the lives of our residents, contributing to social engagement, improved health and overall well-being.”

The Lisburn South member, with his pet Shar Pei breed dog ‘Lilah’, are also looking to promote adoption drives and responsible pet ownership talks, as well as supporting local business with increased attendance at festival events.

He added: “LCCC already has some existing dog friendly events. They allow dogs to attend and it is great to see.

“However, at the Mayor’s Parade and Fun Day in Wallace Park for example, people are currently not allowed to bring their dogs into the park and refused entry at the gate.

Councillor Andrew Ewing put forward a motion for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to become more dog friendly. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“There is a great opportunity at events like this with large footfalls to engage with dog owners, encourage responsible dog ownership and offer advice.

“There are former mayors who will remember when there were even Crufts style dog shows with judges and prizes awarded with rosettes, which was always enjoyed by the public.

“Let us take the step forward and make this council area a place where everyone including dog owners feel welcome.”

The motion gained support across the chamber with a special reflection on a car driving pooch at a previous festival of dogs.

City to become a dog friendly district

Councillor Thomas Beckett added: “I recall a family event in Wallace Park a few years back and don’t see why we couldn’t bring it back.

“It was the Mayor’s event and it was like a mini Crufts.