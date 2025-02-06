Council to go to court over the future of Max the dog

The fate of a Dundonald dog on death row is set to be decided in the courts.

The legal move comes as campaigners for ‘Max’, the suspected pit bull, stage a public protest at Lagan Valley Island.

Two Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) wardens and an expert assessor from Merseyside Met Police have previously identified Max as a Pit Bull type breed.

However, a fourth assessor, agreed between the local authority and the USPCA has declared in the dog’s favour, though that report has remained secret…until now.

Campaigners continue the fight to save Max the dog. Pic credit: LDRS

In a statement released today, following a confidential council meeting, LCCC said: ”The outcome and reports from all assessments have been shared and discussed confidentially with the Chief Executive of the USPCA.

“As we are seeking to find a solution to this matter through the courts, the assessment reports cannot be shared more widely at this time.

"All four assessments confirmed a number of positive indicators, which are used to identify a dog as Pit Bull Terrier Type. The assessment criteria varied across the assessments.

“Three reports concluded that Max is a Pit Bull Terrier Type. The fourth assessor, whilst confirming a number of the characteristics, concluded overall that Max was not deemed a Pit Bull Terrier Type.

“Council officers continue to engage regularly with the chief executive of the USPCA and we welcome their involvement.

“The USPCA has been provided with copies of all of the assessment reports. The USPCA is also aware of the current legal process being pursued by the council.”