Council to lobby the NI Executive to protect the future development of Hilden Mill

The Northern Ireland Executive is to be lobbied to save a world heritage site in Lisburn amid a demolition bid from developers.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) regeneration committee agreed a motion to explore funding sources for restoration and adaptive use of Hilden Mill.

Since it was abandoned in 2006, the 24 acre former factory has been subjected to numerous arson and vandalism attacks causing its listed buildings to deteriorate further.

Councillor Gary Hynds said: “Enough is enough. We cannot let this world-famous piece of our heritage crumble into dust.

Councillor Gary Hynds calls for action to save Hilden Mill. Pic credit: LDRS

“My notice of motion is a call to arms, a plea to save Hilden Mill, whether through private partnership or bold public takeover, and it’s time we all took responsibility, from this council chamber to the halls of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“I’ve heard the arguments. ‘It’s too expensive to restore. It’s uneconomic. Let the developers knock it down and build houses.’

“But, I ask you what price do we put on our history? What cost is too high to save a piece of Northern Ireland’s industrial might, a might that was once world-class.

“We’ve let it drift into decay, and now we’re at a crossroads: act, or lose it forever.

Lisburn's Hilden Mill after a fire ripped through the complex. Pic credit: PSNI

“Private developers could lead this with the right incentives, or if they won’t, let’s take it into public hands.

"The Executive has the power, the resources, the responsibility to step in when heritage hangs by a thread. And this council? We’ve got to be the voice that demands it.”

Support in the chamber gallery was shown with a round of applause from former Hilden worker, Shirley McMichael, who was employed at the mill in 1967.

Currently, an application for consent from PJK Developments on the NI Planning Portal states a request for: “Demolition of listed Mill Buildings with part retention of Buildings 2a and 2c adjacent to Mill Street.”

Councillor Nichola Parker said: “Hilden Mill is a place of personal significance to me, my own grandmother worked there as did many other families from Lisburn throughout the centuries.

“It is key that any proposals align with both the heritage preservation and community needs.

“It is deeply frustrating that such an iconic site has been allowed to fall into this state of disrepair.

“We should be looking at mixed-use solutions, whether that includes commercial, cultural, or limited residential development, that ensure this site remains part of our community, rather than being lost to history.

“There are funding avenues that could be explored, and I know the council continues to prioritise this as part of a long-term strategy.

“Hilden Mill was once a place of industry, pride, and economic strength. We owe it to future generations to ensure it does not become a legacy of decay.” Councillor Jonathan Craig added: “It is appalling the situation we find ourselves in with Hilden Mill, due to the inactivity of the previous owners of the site and others not doing the right thing at the time.