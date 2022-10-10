Alderman John Carson has been suspended from his role as councillor for three months following an Adjudication Hearing held on 10 October by the NI Local Government Commissioner for Standards.The sanction was imposed after a complaint about a Facebook post he made in April 2021.

Having looked at the issues, the Acting Commissioner found no evidence, despite Alderman Carson’s claim, that the comment related to political issues. Instead, he considered that the wording was an unreasonable personal attack on Ms O’Neill, with a ‘misogynistic’ tone.He was satisfied the alderman's conduct was likely to diminish the trust and confidence the public placed in his position as an elected representative. He also determined that a member of the public, knowing all the relevant facts, would reasonably consider that the alderman’s conduct was such that it brought his position into disrepute.

He also found that Alderman Carson had failed to comply with the Respect Principle which underpins the Code.The Acting Commissioner considered the mitigating factors in this case, which included a statement issued on Facebook by Alderman Carson.It read: "In hindsight I realise I have caused offence by a robust comment made in anger. I retract the comment and apologise accordingly”.The alderman had no previous record of breaching the code, however, the commissioner felt that the apology was “half-hearted” and not a personal apology to Ms O’Neill.In addition, he concluded that the alderman had not shown "meaningful hindsight" into his actions.A DUP spokesperson responded: "We are aware of the adjudication by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards and it will be examined in due course."

Sinn Féin councillor Ian Friary said: “The decision by the local government commissioner for standards to suspend DUP councillor John Carson for three months shows that this type of language will no longer be tolerated. There is absolutely no place for this despicable and disrespectful commentary.