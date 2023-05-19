News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Election 2023: Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a 'strong base' for DUP, says party leader

Early indications are that Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a “strong base” for the DUP as the party returns three councillors on the first count, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

By Mark Rainey
Published 19th May 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:57 BST
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) congratulating Cllr Andrew Ewing (centre) and Cllr Jonathan Craig who have both been elected in LCCC.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) congratulating Cllr Andrew Ewing (centre) and Cllr Jonathan Craig who have both been elected in LCCC.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) congratulating Cllr Andrew Ewing (centre) and Cllr Jonathan Craig who have both been elected in LCCC.

Thomas Beckett, Jonathan Craig and Andrew Ewing all reached the quota, along with two Sinn Fein and two Alliance candidates.

“The DUP vote is holding up,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have three councillors elected and are on course to consolidate our position.

"Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a very strong base for the DUP.”

Most Popular

At this early stage in the counting process, Sir Jeffrey said the indications are that Alliance are “polling well” and look set to take seats at the expense of the UUP, with Sinn Fein also polling well and on course to take seats from the SDLP.

Amanda Grehan and Claire Kemp have been elected for Allliance, while Gary McCleave and Paul Burke have been returned for Sinn Fein.

Related topics:DUPJeffrey DonaldsonCastlereaghLisburnSinn FeinJonathan Craig