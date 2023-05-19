DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) congratulating Cllr Andrew Ewing (centre) and Cllr Jonathan Craig who have both been elected in LCCC.

Thomas Beckett, Jonathan Craig and Andrew Ewing all reached the quota, along with two Sinn Fein and two Alliance candidates.

“The DUP vote is holding up,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have three councillors elected and are on course to consolidate our position.

"Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a very strong base for the DUP.”

At this early stage in the counting process, Sir Jeffrey said the indications are that Alliance are “polling well” and look set to take seats at the expense of the UUP, with Sinn Fein also polling well and on course to take seats from the SDLP.