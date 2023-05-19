Election 2023: Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a 'strong base' for DUP, says party leader
Early indications are that Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a “strong base” for the DUP as the party returns three councillors on the first count, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
Thomas Beckett, Jonathan Craig and Andrew Ewing all reached the quota, along with two Sinn Fein and two Alliance candidates.
“The DUP vote is holding up,” Sir Jeffrey said.
"We have three councillors elected and are on course to consolidate our position.
"Lisburn and Castlereagh remains a very strong base for the DUP.”
At this early stage in the counting process, Sir Jeffrey said the indications are that Alliance are “polling well” and look set to take seats at the expense of the UUP, with Sinn Fein also polling well and on course to take seats from the SDLP.
Amanda Grehan and Claire Kemp have been elected for Allliance, while Gary McCleave and Paul Burke have been returned for Sinn Fein.