ESB and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council launch new high power EV charging hub in Larne

ESB, in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, has announced the official launch of a new high power charging (HPC) hub on the Narrow Gauge Road, Larne, delivering rapid EV charging for local drivers.

Located just off the A8 and Circular Road, and close to Larne town centre and the Larne Port, the new hub consists of three 200kW high powered chargers that can charge up to six vehicles simultaneously, helping reduce wait times and providing a fast, reliable, and user-friendly charging experience.

The hub supports contactless payment, offering a seamless experience for EV drivers across the area.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “We are delighted to partner with ESB on the delivery of this new high power charging hub in Larne. This investment represents a major step forward in our commitment to supporting sustainable transport and reducing carbon emissions across Mid and East Antrim, while also supporting local residents and businesses.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford is pictured with Denise Moppett from ESB launching the EV Charging Hub in Larne.

“By improving local charging infrastructure, we are helping residents, businesses, and visitors make the switch to electric vehicles with confidence, while strengthening Larne’s position as a key gateway for travel and commerce.”

Funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF), the new facility features 200kW high-power chargers, each capable of delivering up to 135 miles of range in as little as ten minutes. This marks a major step forward in ESB’s mission to expand its high speed charging network across Northern Ireland, making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more convenient than ever before.

Francis O’Donnell, ESB ecars Manager, added: “At ESB, we are dedicated to driving the adoption of electric vehicles by providing charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of our new high power charging hub in Larne is a testament to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in transforming Northern Ireland's EV charging network."

ESB operates the largest EV charging network on the island of Ireland, with more than 1,600 charge points in operation. The new Larne hub is part of ESB’s broader strategy to expand its network of high power chargers, supporting the growth of EV adoption and contributing to Northern Ireland’s net-zero goals.