Former mayor Darryn Causby resigns as DUP councillor in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Portadown man Darryn Causby was first elected onto what was then Craigavon Borough Council in 2011 and having quit the party last year following the resignation of Edwin Poots, he rejoined five months later following “encouraging" conversations with the DUP’s current leader SirJeffrey Donaldson.

Announcing his resignation, he said: “I will take on a new role that will enable me to spend more time with my family.

“I have been privileged to serve the Portadown and ABC area for almost 12 years as a councillor and I have been honoured to hold the offices of presiding councillor and Lord Mayor.

Former Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Darryn Causby has resigned as a DUP councillor

“I am grateful to all of those who have supported and voted for me at every election and I hope that I have demonstrated that my work was worth your vote.”

In April 2015, Mr Causby had become the first mayor of the newly formed Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Reacting to his resignation, DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who used to be a member of the same council, said: “Darryn has been a great colleague and friend for many years. He is Portadown through and through, and has a great personal connection to the people who time and time again voted for him to serve on council.

“In his 12 years as councillor he has been a passionate and articulate voice for the community.

"As he steps away from elected politics, he can reflect on his time in office with a great sense of achievement of the improvements he has delivered within the Portadown area, and to the help given to many individuals who can testify to the positive difference he has made in their lives.”

She added: “Knowing Darryn as I do, what lies ahead will be approached with enthusiasm and determination.