Former Rolls Royce site set for approval despite ‘green belt’ objection

A £36m housing development on a former Rolls Royce site in Dundonald is set for its second approval following a nine month delay over a green belt objection.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee approved the Lagmar Properties Limited application in February with construction expected to begin next month.

The mixed use development includes 95 new homes built on the old factory site on the Carrowreagh Road with 20% earmarked for affordable housing. There are also 31 business units planned.

A total of 110 full-time jobs will be created during the estimated three years of the Lagmar Properties Limited construction. Longer term, 85 further full-time jobs will be generated within the industrial and business space.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planning committee approve Dundonald developnent. Picture credit: Jessica Black

However, in March the local authority received a late representation from Gordon Duff, a member of the Dundonald Green Belt Association (DGBA), highlighting his “serious concerns” over the approval and his bid to “prevent an urban sprawl” in East Belfast. Political support for the Dundonald application includes Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and Strangford MP Jim Shannon.

A report states: “In respect of the objector’s representation that this site should be refused planning permission based on the fact it is zoned employment land and that it cannot be developed for mixed use development until it is decided if the land needs to be reallocated through the Local Policies Plan process is not sustained.”

The site was formerly the home of the Rolls Royce factory, which made parts for aircraft engines from 1966 to 1977.