Four Irish regiment bands NI concert 35 years in the making

William McCaughey with Irish Regiment piper at Carrickfergus Castle

The concert will take place against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle on September 11, an evening featuring displays from the bands of the Irish Guards and the Royal Irish Regiment, alongside the pipes and drums of the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Queen’s Royal Hussars.

There will also be a special performance from a choir of Fijian soldiers who serve in Irish regiments at the event organised in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A small number of tickets will be made available closer to the event, however it will be live streamed at 7pm across council’s online platforms, with the public encouraged to enjoy the showpiece at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor William McCaughey said: “The Irish regiments of the Army have a long and distinguished record of service and it is fitting that the bands of those regiments are gathering in Carrickfergus, a town steeped in military history, to perform on this special occasion.

“There are many historic military and royal links in this area and right across Mid and East Antrim which have added to the rich tapestry of our borough’s history. We have maintained a proud and strong military tradition with generations of families from the borough having served over the years.”

Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment, Lt Col Simon Baxter, said: “On behalf of the Colonels of the Irish Regiments we are delighted to be collaborating with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to deliver a spectacular event of The Massed Bands of the Irish Regiments.

“This will be a truly magnificent and dazzling event involving a number of musical displays from across the four Irish Regiments, the first of its kind in four decades. We are privileged and honoured to be able to showcase our musical talents to the people of Northern Ireland.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry