Greens’ motion gives rights to trees: DUP

The ‘Rights of Nature’ motion was passed at a Belfast City Council committee meeting last week. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Belfast council’s strategic policy and resources committee on Friday passed a Green motion about the ‘Rights of Nature’ movement – which advocates legal protection for nature, including giving natural features legal personhood.

Such laws have been enacted around the world, but not as yet in the UK.

Frome Council in Somerset, England, has been trying since 2019 to pass a bylaw giving part of a local river the status of a person in law, with the council and a local charity becoming the legal guardian.

The Belfast Green motion asks for a council report looking at how a declaration could be made for Belfast: It states: “The positive work already being done by council staff and groups on the climate emergency and biodiversity crises are commendable, but we recognise the need for a rights-based approach to nature.”

It adds: “It is proposed that, over the next 12 months, the council will collaborate with civic society to explore what rights of nature mean for the people and economies of the region and to investigate how Rights of Nature could be expressed in community plans, corporate plans, improvement objectives and other strategic frameworks.

“In particular, the council will, in the next 12 months, hold community workshops and work with the local community and stakeholders to draw up a Declaration for the Rights of Nature for the City, to be brought back before the council for adoption.”

DUP alderman Brian Kingston said: “We have looked at this, and we will get a report back no doubt, but I have to say the DUP are not signing up to this.

“When we look at Rights of Nature ascribing rights to trees, to mountains, to rivers, to animals – that could then impact upon planning decisions, and how we develop the city.

“We will see what comes back in the report though, we approve a report but we are not committing to the wording of this motion, and we will have a proper debate down the line.”

Green councillor Brian Smyth said: “I am disappointed with what Alderman Kingston said, but to be honest I’m not surprised.

“What I would like the council to do is to go away, come back hopefully within a matter of months with a framework and costs – just to keep Alderman Kingston calm – on how to proceed.