Hopes that CCTV will act as deterrent to ongoing problems at Larne’s Linn Glen

Residents living opposite the glen in the Antiville estate have reported stones and eggs being thrown and rocks have been found in gardens.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour resulting in £3,500 worth of damage include broken paviers which have been thrown into neighbours’ gardens.

Councillors have reported teenagers in the 12 to 16-year-old age category and groups of between 20 and 30 teenagers congregating at the glen with reports of eggs and stones being thrown.

Linn Glen entrance. Google image

Elected representatives have also stated that drink is being handed out of car windows and parents have been dropping off teenagers with alcohol to drink there.

The issues were highlighted at last week’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee.

On Friday, East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons met with residents, the PSNI and council officials at the Linn Glen.

In a social media post, Mr Lyons said: “Residents on both the Linn Road and Lindara have been the subject of sustained anti-social behaviour and we are working with all agencies to try and find a resolution.

“I am happy to report that council will be removing the viewing point at the top of the glen and planting the area to prevent access. Council are also exploring options in terms of improved lighting and CCTV at the top and bottom entrances.”

Also commenting online, Antiville Partnership said: “Lighting and CCTV will be fantastic additions to the area. We have mentioned it in the past as it will work as a great deterrent in the area, so let’s hope it gets the go-ahead and let’s hope it reduces the anti-social behaviour and intentional criminal damage to the innocent residents and passers-by.”

A PSNI spokesperson said recently: “Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the Linn Road area and police would appeal to anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

