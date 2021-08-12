Housing Executive confirms demolition plan for Larne’s remaining tower block

A report to a meeting of Mid and East Antrim’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening stated that the remaining 28 tenants of Latharna House are to be rehoused with clearance expected to be completed this year.

In response to a query by Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth, over future use of the tower block site at Riverdale, the Housing Executive’s North Region manager Frank O’Connor revealed that the Housing Executive has been approached by “some housing associations about building elderly accommodation”.

In October, Cllr Smyth raised concern over a reduction in social housing in Larne with the pending demolition.

Latharna House. Pic courtesy Google

At the time, Mr O’Connor told councillors that Larne is “not somewhere that is particularly high demand” for social housing.

At Tuesday’s meeting, he indicated that one housing association is working on a planning application for the Riverdale site.

He went on to say that he would be happy to talk to councillors regarding what he described as a “prominent site at the entrance to the town”.

He stressed that the Housing Executive does not have any plans to demolish the shops that it owns at Riverdale.

Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger commented that she has been asking the Housing Executive for the past 20 years about social housing in Carnalbanagh.

“Because there was no social housing provided, the school has now closed because there were no houses for the children to come to.

“I can think of four or five different areas around Buckna and Carnalbanagh that are crying out for development.”

Housing Executive chief executive Grainia Long said that she would be “very happy to meet to see these areas.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

