How bank holiday for Queen’s funeral will affect bin collections in Northern Ireland

Bins due to be lifted tomorrow will be collected on Saturday instead. Residents are asked to leave bins out for collection by 7am on Saturday.

All recyling centres and amenity sites will be closed tomorrow.

Bin collections will only take place in three council areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Ards and North Down

Bin collections will be made a day later for those who would normally have their bin emptied on a Monday.

Most council services have been suspended in Ards and North Down, though cemeteries will be opened for visiting though there will be no burials.

• Antrim & Newtownabbey

All refuse collections for the week will be made the following day.

All council facilities in the area are closed but parks and open spaces will remain open.

• Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon

Due to ongoing industrial action, no refuse collection services will take place.

• Causeway Coast & Glens

There will be no bin collection service and household recycling centres will be closed.

Residents in the Limavady area will have their bin collected on Friday and people in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas will wait until Saturday.

The council advised residents that further industrial action is planned by Unite the Union and that refuse collections could be affected.

• Derry & Strabane

Normal bank holiday arrangements will apply with the majority of services not operating and facilities closed.

However, the council said that refuse collection, cemeteries, recycling centres and leisure facilties will continue to operate as normal or in a reduced capacity.

• Fermanagh & Omagh

Household bin collections which are scheduled to take place tomorrow had been rescheduled for Saturday just past.

• Lisburn & Castlereagh

All council services and facilities will be closed.

For bins that are due for collection tomorrow, there is no alternative collection date as industrial action recommences tomorrow.

• Mid & East Antrim

All bins will be collected as normal tomorrow and recycling centres will be open, but will close between 11am and 12pm.

• Mid Ulster

Bins due for collection tomorrow were instead collected on Saturday.

All recycling centres are closed.

• Newry & Mourne