Dr John Kyle

Although entitled to have one of their own councillors fill the post for 2023 under the d’Hondt system, the SDLP declined to formally represent the Crown and were happy to have a unionist of their choice as high sheriff.

Councillor Donal Lyons, the SDLP group leader on the council, said: “John Kyle and I obviously come from different political traditions. It is clear to me, however, that we share a common belief in the power of people in this city to do remarkable things when we acknowledge our differences and work together in our common interests.

“While SDLP councillors do not serve as high sheriff, we do seek to constructively work the common ground. We believe that's the only way forward for our city and our region.”

Speaking to the News Letter following Monday night’s council meeting, Dr Kyle said he will continue his 12-month tenure after stepping down as a councillor in May.

“Their party group unanimously agreed to nominate me and then asked me if I would accept it, and I said ‘yes, I would be delighted to accept’.”

Dr Kyle said he didn’t expect an invitation to King Charles’ coronation as high sheriff.

