Mr Storey lost his North Antrim seat to Alliance candidate Patricia O’Lynn in May and in an interview with the News Letter at the time the DUP man said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

That chapter has proven to be a place on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, being co-opted to replace the late John Finlay.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has congratulated Mr Storey on his return to politics.

Cllr Mervyn Storey with Linda Finlay, wife of the late John, and Cllr John McAuley

Sir Jeffrey said: “The circumstances of this co-option are at the forefront of our mind. Our late colleague John Finlay was a sterling representative for the area.

“I am delighted that someone of Mervyn’s calibre will continue that great work.

“Mervyn is rooted in the Ballymoney community and will be a first class advocate for the people of Ballymoney.”

Mr Storey said: “The passing of my friend and colleague Alderman John Finlay left us all with a great sense of sadness and loss.

“John had faithfully served on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council since it came into operation.

“It will therefore be a daunting task to fill the vacancy following John’s death. We continue to remember Linda and the girls in prayer.

“I first entered public life in 2001 being elected to Ballymoney Borough Council and it will be an honour to return to continue serving the people of Ballymoney.

Cllr John McAuley, who is the DUP Council Group lead, said: “I welcome Mervyn to the DUP Council group on Causeway Coast and Glens and we look forward to working with him.

“He has been a dedicated public servant for over 2 decades and brings to the Council a wealth of experience and knowledge.”

When he 18 year stint as MLA ended in May, Mr Storey told the News Letter: “I’m disappointed first and foremost for my staff because there is the uncertainty of what they face.