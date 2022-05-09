Michael Long installed as lord mayor of Belfast – for three weeks

However Mr Long, the husband of party leader Naomi Long, will only hold the position for three weeks.

He took up the role at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the council at Belfast City Hall after the previous mayor and party colleague, Kate Nicholl, was elected an MLA.

Double-job rules mean that she now has to relinquish her role as a councillor.

Her term of office was due to end on June 1, meaning that Mr Long will have the shortest term of office of any mayor in the city.

Mrs Long, herself a former lord mayor, will now take up the position of lady mayoress.

Speaking as he took office, Mr Long said: “I am delighted to be the new lord mayor for Belfast.

“I am sure many of you are shocked to see me here today. Nobody is more shocked than I am to be perfectly honest.”

Mr Long takes on the role just weeks after the death of his father, former Queen’s University Professor Adrian Long.

He said: “It is great that my mum has been able to be here today. My father passed away a few weeks ago, but I am sure he will be looking down somewhere proud today.”

Canadian-born Mr Long added: “I am the second foreign-born lord mayor in a row for this city and I think that sends a very positive message that this city is open, welcoming and inclusive and wants to reach out to everybody in our society.

“Kate, coming from Zimbabwe, has shown how much she wants to bring inclusion to our city and I am very happy to do that.”