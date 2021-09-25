Mid and East Antrim gets £10k for portraits and improvements in its museums

Mid Antrim Museum in Ballymena applied to the Northern Ireland Museums Council for funds for the purchase of two oil portraits – William and James Raphael at a cost of £1,000.

The portraits were painted in Philadelphia in the 1840s when the brothers travelled to the United States in search of a new market for the family firm’s linen tableware which was manufactured at Cullybackey Road in Ballymena.

The council’s museum collection already features a silver table centrepiece that was presented to factory owner John Raphael by the people of Ballymena.

Carrickfergus Museum was also awarded £9,400 from the Northern Ireland Museums Council’s Access and Inclusion Fund.

