Mid and East Antrim has land available for almost 9,000 new homes, council told

Of the properties constructed during the past nine months, 34 per cent were in Ballymena, 31 per cent in Carrickfergus and 12 per cent in Larne with the remainder in the borough’s smaller towns and villages.

These new homes were constructed during the period between October 1, 2020 and June 30.

The report was presented to Mid and East Antrim’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building work is taking place at Ballyboley Road in Larne.

This year, 125 have been built in Ballymena, 112 in Carrickfergus and 43 in Larne. In the smaller towns, 16 were built in Greenisland, 12 in Cullybackey and three in Broughshane.

In the borough’s villages, 14 were completed in Ballycarry, 12 in Portglenone, 11 in Kells/Connor, four in Cargan, three in Clough and two in Carnlough. Of the “small settlements”, seven were completed in Mullaghboy in Islandmagee.

The building land available for potential new dwellings applies to sites with planning permission that have not yet been developed and those currently under construction as well as sites zoned for housing in the existing Area Plan.

Approximately 3,589 properties have been built in the borough since 2012 with “ample capacity” for required housing until 2030 although it is uncertain whether “suitable sites currently zones for housing” will be released.

The report states that although there is “substantial” land for development in Greenisland, it is “very limited” in Whitehead. The Housing Land Availability Report is considered by the council to be an “an integral part” of the Local Development Plan process.

Meanwhile, there is “significant” capacity in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena with up to 2,500 potential sites in each.

The former site of St Comgall’s College at Bankheads Lane and adjacent land at Tower Road in Larne is earmarked for 112 new homes, 96 houses and 16 apartments,

The plot has gone on the market for £2.25m. Planning permission was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee in May. Click here

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

--