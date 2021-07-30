New Cairncastle houses proposal for consideration by Mid and East Antrim Council

An application has been made for the construction of five detached two-storey houses between number seven and number 15 Drumnagreagh Road.

The proposed rural development would be served by one private entrance onto the public road.

In February, planning permission was approved by the council for eight self-catering holiday homes on the site of the former Drumnagreagh Hotel.

Cairncastle. Image by Google.

The former hotel, which is located on a 3.4 acre site, was vacant since the late 1990s and was gutted by a fire in 2009. Originally built as a period property, listed status has been removed.

The development has been proposed by the Michael Hughes Trust of which former Premier League footballer Michael Hughes is a director.

Outside Ballygally, a planning application has been made for the conversion of child daycare nursery to a single dwelling at Brustin Brae Road. Rainbow Nursery announced the “end of an era” after 24 years in a post on social media last month.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

--

--