A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for two new roadside service stations in Newtownabbey.

The application was submitted by an agent on behalf of Thames Trader Ltd, a company linked to the Montgomery Transport Group, based at Hillhead Road, Ballyclare.

The proposal is for two roadside service station facilities, on opposite sides of the A8 Ballynure Road, with each to include a building comprising convenience retail and cafe/restaurant units, associated “back of house” areas and customer facilities; fuel pumps with canopies over for cars and lorries; lorry parking and turning areas; outdoor children’s play areas, picnic tables and fitness equipment; hard and soft landscaping and ancillary works.

The planned development also includes alterations to existing junctions on both sides of the A8 to facilitate access, closure of two central reservation crossings and relocation of the access to number 50 Ballynure Road.

An impression of one of the proposed new filling stations on the A8 in Newtownabbey. Picture: Bell Rolston / Antrim & Newtownabbey planning portal

The proposed location is on lands on both sides of the A8 Ballynure Road, adjacent to the east of 50 Ballynure Rd and adjacent to the west of 24, 25 and 27 Ashley Road.

The use of the land, a 13.1 hectare site is currently agricultural. Spaces for 256 spaces are proposed on the site.

Separately, a planning application has been made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a petrol filling station and local neighbourhood supermarket with eight apartments and a fuel canopy to be located between Hightown Road and Holly Manor, Glengormley, to supercede a previous application.