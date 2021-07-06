Over 20 news homes proposed for former primary school site in Larne

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for 12 chalet bungalows and 10 semi-detached houses at Blackcave North.

The three-acre site off Old Glenarm Road was on the market for £450,000.

The school moved to a new location in Larne’s Seacourt estate in September 2019 after 28 years in temporary premises. A new school for Corran Integrated Primary now located at Seacourt Road was constructed at a cost of £3m.

Blackcave North, Larne.

The school opened its doors to pupils in 1991, operating from premises at Stylux Industrial Estate before moving to Blackcave North in 1992.

Meanwhile, a planning application for the demolition of the former Glenarm Primary School will be discussed at a meeting of the Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

The vacant site owned by the local authority at Straidkilly Road was on the market for £0.25m.

A derelict single-storey former school building is currently at the location. The former primary school closed in 2008.

The application for demolition has been made by Antrim Estates Company at Glenarm Castle. The 9.5 acre plot, adjacent to the castle, is currently used for grazing and as an overflow area for events.

Glamping pods have already been opened by the company on a one hectare site in the grounds of the 17th century castle with glamping or glamorous camping increasing in popularity.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

