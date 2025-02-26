Portrush: 24-dwelling development with 'scenic view' proposed at former school site

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2025
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 21:35 BST

Plans for a 24-dwelling development at a former Portrush primary school have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Council’s planning portal recently received an application for the new over 55s living development, named The Residences Portrush, on the former Mill Strand Primary School site on Dhu Varren Road.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development also includes associated surface level parking provision, shared landscaped amenity and private amenity spaces.

“The apartments proposed within this application present a unique level of generosity with four-person/ two-bed apartments and six-person / three-bed apartments,” the statement added.

Plans for a 24-dwelling development at the former Mill Strand Integrated School and Nursery, Portrush, have been submitted to council. Pic: TODD/ Design and Access StatementPlans for a 24-dwelling development at the former Mill Strand Integrated School and Nursery, Portrush, have been submitted to council. Pic: TODD/ Design and Access Statement
“All apartments at ground level have private garden spaces and all upper floor apartments are provided with exceptionally generous balcony / terrace space.

“The A2 is the main road between Portrush and Portstewart, which gives access to the site. A shared private road from Dhu Varren creates access to the site and is shared with Blair’s Caravan Park.

“The site is bound by private residential housing to the north west and east of the site. The site is in an elevated position and provides a scenic view north towards the sea as well as Portrush town and the West Strand Beach.

“A pedestrian footpath links to the main road and wider area, and internally-accessible pedestrian footways create good permeability and connections from apartments to car parking and shared amenity landscape spaces.

“A central drop off and plaza creates a sense of place and visual amenity to the development setting.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter

