News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Proposal to halt the traditional bible readings at council meetings defeated

​A Northern Ireland council is to continue with Bible readings at the start of its meetings after a proposal to halt the tradition was defeated.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have voted to retain the policy of having a Bible reading at the start of every monthly meeting. Speaking at the council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday evening, newly elected Alliance councillor Lewis Boyle proposed that it be dropped from proceedings.

Traditionally, the mayor’s chaplain gives the Bible reading ahead of Antrim and Newtownabbey council business. It is not mandatory for councillors to attend. Mr Boyle proposed the prayer and Bible reading be omitted from future council proceedings. His proposal was seconded by Alliance colleague councillor Andrew McAuley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DUP Alderman John Smyth asked for a recorded vote on the matter. Councillor Alison Bennington proposed to continue with prayers before every council meeting. Mr Boyle’s amendment fell with 17 votes in favour and 22 against.

The proposal to stop the traditional reading was defeatedThe proposal to stop the traditional reading was defeated
The proposal to stop the traditional reading was defeated
Most Popular

Meanwhile, addressing the outgoing mayor ahead of the AGM, Elim Church pastor Rev Robert Ginn, chaplain to Alderman Stephen Ross, thanked members for the “privilege every month to read the Scriptures and to pray and support you during your year as mayor”.

He also spoke of providing a blessing over the council.

Read More
Letter: Alliance say they want to focus on cost of living and bringing people to...
Related topics:Northern IrelandNewtownabbeyAntrim