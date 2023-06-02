Proposal to halt the traditional bible readings at council meetings defeated

​Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have voted to retain the policy of having a Bible reading at the start of every monthly meeting. Speaking at the council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday evening, newly elected Alliance councillor Lewis Boyle proposed that it be dropped from proceedings.

Traditionally, the mayor’s chaplain gives the Bible reading ahead of Antrim and Newtownabbey council business. It is not mandatory for councillors to attend. Mr Boyle proposed the prayer and Bible reading be omitted from future council proceedings. His proposal was seconded by Alliance colleague councillor Andrew McAuley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Alderman John Smyth asked for a recorded vote on the matter. Councillor Alison Bennington proposed to continue with prayers before every council meeting. Mr Boyle’s amendment fell with 17 votes in favour and 22 against.

The proposal to stop the traditional reading was defeated

Meanwhile, addressing the outgoing mayor ahead of the AGM, Elim Church pastor Rev Robert Ginn, chaplain to Alderman Stephen Ross, thanked members for the “privilege every month to read the Scriptures and to pray and support you during your year as mayor”.