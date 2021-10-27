£4.5m town centre facelift will have ‘a transformative impact upon Glengormley’

A report presented to a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening said that a consultant design team has been appointed to progress the environmental improvement scheme.

The scheme will include natural stone paving and kerbs, street lighting and street furniture.

Glengormley councillors are to meet in coming weeks to consider the findings of recent traffic studies and officers are liaising with a traffic consultant and DfI Roads to consider traffic management in the town centre.

The council is expected to apply to the Department for Communities for funding of half the overall cost which is expected to be approved next May.

Commenting on the proposals, Glengormley DUP councillor Alderman Phillip Brett said: “The forthcoming regeneration scheme will have a transformative impact upon Glengormley, delivering the largest investment in the town in a generation.

“Parking and congestion in the town have been a major issue for many years and I am delighted we will be taking forward an ambitious scheme to deliver major improvements.”

The Department for Infrastructure has ruled out extending the Glider bus service to Glengormley town centre stating that “the required level of bus priority cannot be achieved along this section of the Antrim Road or Ballyclare Road as this would involve road widening and acquisition of land”.

Ald Brett continued: “At the heart of this scheme is making the town more attractive for visitors and shoppers and ensuring local residents and businesses feel the benefit of the scheme.”

SDLP Glengormley Councillor Noreen McClelland said “I am delighted to see the extension of the public realm scheme in Glengormley. Glengormley is an ever expanding town, with many new families making their home here.

“This proposal will give the town character, upgrading the street lighting will make it safer for residents and street furniture and landscaping will enhance the area. There is still work to be done and engagement continues with traders.

“Traffic management in the town has also been an ongoing issue, with continued discussions. Hopefully some resolution can be found to this problem.”

The public realm scheme is expected to be completed by August 2025.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

