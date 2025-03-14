Residents ‘spilt’ over public access to Dundonald park

Dundonald residents “split” over access to a park named after one of Northern Ireland’s greatest footballers and are seeking a council consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Billy Neill MBE Country Park currently has one main entrance on the Comber Road supported by onsite parking.

The 115 acre green zone plays host to football pitches as well as walking and cycling trails and is rich in biodiversity, which some local people believe should be accessible by a second entrance closer to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Sharon Skillen said: “I raised in council chambers my frustration around the length of time it has taken for a community consultation on a proposed entrance to Billy Neill Country Park.

Residents seek public consultation over plans for a new entrance to Billy Neill Country Park. Pic credit: LDR

“There are arguments for and against having an open access to the park, which have been going on since covid.

“I know the council is working on a masterplan for the park, but it is taking a very long time.

“My constituents are contacting me on a regular basis and all they keep hearing is the council timeframe keeps changing on when a public consultation will take place, which they want to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are residents who are having to walk long distances or even having to drive to gain access to the park and others against new access due to genuinely held parking concerns.

Councillor Sharon Skillen has raised concerns of residents about the timescale for a public consultation. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“One way or the other, there needs to be a resolution that the community is happy with.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that some residents against a new access point, have raised concerns over people potentially parking around any new entrance to the park.

This could then lead to further access problems for locals themselves with vehicles parked outside their homes, as well as concerns over speed limits in the residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access points understood to be considered include Millmount Avenue and Greengraves Road.

In chambers a council officer responded: “We know that residents are split over whether or not to have a new access point for Billy Neill Park.

“There was a feasibility study done last June and we are looking into the matter.

“We are aware members are being lobbied by residents, some who want to open a new entrance and others not.