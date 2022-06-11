Residents tell of upset over ‘Bright Lights’ event in Botanic Gardens, Belfast

At City Hall this week, a spokesperson for residents living around Botanic Gardens gave a searing critique of the council’s decision to give up the park to the Bright Lights in Botanic Gardens event, run by a private company, from November 13 to January 9.

The family event illuminated the public park with a trail involving more than 18,000 bulbs, 25,000 metres of neon tubes, 10,000 metres of tree lighting and 160 lanterns, soundtracked by Christmas-themed music.

At the monthly meeting of the council’s People and Communities Committee, Botanic resident Lisa Thompson told councillors: “I think you are aware of the huge groundswell of opposition, disappointment, and in the end, bewilderment, experienced by residents and tourists in and around this event.

Botanic Gardens in Belfast were lit up with more than 18,000 bulbs during the Christmas event

“I think both the longevity of the event – as you know the gardens were disrupted for over three months – but more significantly the extent and nature of the disruption, dramatically affected people’s quality of life.

“To have the gardens commandeered totally unexpectedly, was profoundly upsetting. The Great Lawn, the Palm House, the expanse in front of the museum, the Bandstand and surrounding areas were closed off. Access to the Japanese Gardens and the walkways was limited for over three months.

“One of the most beautiful sites in the city was to all intents and purposes closed down. Yes, you could navigate yourself through it, but the beautiful and restful community of the gardens was lost.”

She said: “Local residents were given no warning whatsoever that this kind of event was taking place, and there was no consultation with those people whose lives would be impacted.

“There was literally no respite from this event at any point. Lights were blaring into people’s windows.”

She added: “The fact the council handed over a beautiful space, one that features heavily on all of our tourist literature, has totally eroded trust between us as local residents and the council. We felt like we were left powerless, uninformed, and totally disenfranchised.

Green Councillor Anthony Flynn said: “It is a broad account of issues that I think are felt across the community. Certainly we have been hearing some similar complaints through our party and from members on the ground. It is very disappointing to hear this.”

After the resident’s deputation, the committee held a private session discussing the Bright Lights event.