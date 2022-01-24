Row over display of flag for Prince Andrew ‘can be resolved’

Prince Andrew, Duke of York during the centenary Armistice Day service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast 2018. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Cllr Kingston, the DUP group leader on the council, was commenting following a SDLP proposal that the Union flag should not be flown on February 19.

In light of the controversy over Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein – and the Queen’s decision to effectively end his status as a working royal – it had been argued at a council meeting on Friday that it would be inappropriate for the flag to be flown in his honour.

At a meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee the DUP councillors opposed the SDLP motion which had the support of Alliance and Sinn Fein.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said he was “more than happy” to move the designated day allocated to Andrew to another date, so the flag is flown the same number of times.

The DUP later said its decision was based on the fact that the flying of flags on designated days was a matter for Parliament at Westminster

In a statement at the time, Cllr Kingston said: “We’re certainly not blind to the allegations of gross misconduct by Prince Andrew and we share in the deep concern about these, but we should await the outcome of the trial.”

On Monday, Cllr Lyons said he welcomed “the DUP’s U-turn” on his proposal and that “common sense had prevailed”.

Cllr Kingston rejected a claim, made by Cllr Donal Lyons, that the SDLP had approached his party with alternative date proposals ahead of Friday’s committee meeting.

“That is not the actions of a party or an individual seeking to build consensus on a sensitive issue,” Cllr Kingston said.

“In the interests of openness and transparency it would be interesting to hear which parties he did communicate with in advance.

“Had Donal bothered to contact us in advance of that meeting then I’ve no doubt that problems could have been avoided.

“Instead of rehearsing the fact that his initial public comments made no mention of a replacement day, it is now important to look forward. Others have come together to find a workable alternative yet it is notable that the SDLP’s priority appears to be more petty politicking.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.