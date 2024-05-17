Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for seven new business units at Belfast Road in Carrickfergus was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The proposal includes a trade counter and 144 car parking spaces on vacant land zoned for industrial use.

Gary McGuinness, the council’s principal planning officer, told the committee NI Water has expressed concern over lack of sewerage capacity. However, he indicated construction will not be allowed to commence until capacity has been provided.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid said: “Around this area, there has been quite a lot of movement. It is a good news story. It is footfall coming into Mid and East Antrim and it is also bringing employment into Mid and East Antrim. One of our main priorities is growing our economy.”

Recently, the planning committee approved applications for a new £21m care home on the site of the former Loughshore Hotel and a £5.5m replacement Lidl store at Belfast Road.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner stated: “I welcome this although there are an awful lot of planning applications and works that will really impact on that one section of road for access.”

A report to the committee said: “Access to the site is to be taken from an existing road which joins the Belfast Road via a signalised junction adjacent to the existing Lidl and M&S supermarkets. The proposal includes pedestrian footpaths that connect to the existing network.”

Cllr Skinner asked if the council could contact DfI Roads saying that when there were roadworks in the area previously, it caused chaos for the entire Belfast Road.

“I want to see this development but I want to see another access road into that site.”

Mr McGuinness commented: “We can only look at each application on its own merits. As such, we take on board their recommendations.”

Committee chair Larne Lough Alliance Ald Robert Logan remarked: “I am glad to see something happening on that site after so many years since Courtaulds closed down. It is tidy now that there are new buildings.”