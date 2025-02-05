Speculation mounts about new tenant as Sprucefield owners ask to merge two units
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee has approved a pre-application notice for the site owners.
Sprucefield was bought by New River for £40 million in 2019 with a wider plan to develop more warehouse units, as well as a hotel.
The Real Estate Investment Trust has now formally given notice of plans to amalgamate the former Argos and Next Home stores adjacent to Sainsbury’s. In 2023, an outline £20m masterplan to develop Sprucefield was been launched at a public consultation.
Consultancy firm MCE released details of the key developments including a 90 bed hotel and a new “discount food store” understood to be the German grocery giant Lidl. The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the developer’s agent TSA Planning and owners New River for comment.
The new tenant for the amalgamated units, has not yet been disclosed.