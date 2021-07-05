Vandalism of Moy Cenotaph condemned

Raising the issue at Council’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 24, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson told the chamber how a flower pot had been smashed and recently planted trees dug up in the village.

“I want to raise the issue of vandalism in Moy square,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

“The war memorial seems to have been attacked and poppy wreathes have been scattered across the area.

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson

“There were four matching flower pots at the four corners of the cenotaph and one of them has been smashed and on top of that, there are a number of trees that have been planted in recent years and a few them have been uprooted in the square as well.

“I would like officers to look at that and make contact with the Royal British Legion about the incident as well.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses to the vandalism officers believe took place on either Saturday, June 19 or the early hours of Sunday, June 20.

“Officers were on patrol in the Square in the early hours of Sunday, June 20 when, at around 2.25am, they observed a broken flower pot, matching others placed around the War Memorial, and a memorial wreath, lying in the middle of the road,” said Sergeant Gracey.

“Soil had also been scattered across the road.

“Enquiries are continuing into the incident, which is also being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 336 of 20/06/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

