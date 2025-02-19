Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has refused an application for the redevelopment of a site at Shore Road, Whiteabbey, for a community pharmacy and five upstairs apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was made by Pharmacy Plus (Larne Chemists Ltd) for a ‘roadside plot’ 100 metres from Whiteabbey village.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson said that the principle of retail is considered acceptable at the site with the existing access to be widened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She indicated that there are “no specific concerns with overlooking neighbouring properties and neighbours’ windows would not experience significant overshadowing”

The proposed Shore Road site. Picture: Google

She noted that planners have received 66 letters of objection regarding potential size of the unit, design and impact on the character of the area, amenity concerns, road safety and lack of parking.

She went on to say that the recommendation was to grant planning permission.

An objector told the meeting that he has “no objection” to the planned pharmacy. However, he expressed concern that the proposed building would diminish light as it would be “within two metres” of a boundary wall of his property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objector claimed: “This proposal will envelop our entire home. The rear of our home faces towards the development. The centre of our window is less than four metres from the proposed building.”

The objector proceeded to ask the committee to “take a closer look at what is proposed”.

A planning consultant told the committee that the applicant has been serving the community for 17 years.

A report to the committee said that the site is located at 570-578 Shore Road. It is a roadside plot. The proposal includes the demolition of the existing buildings on the site and the development of a community pharmacy at ground floor level and five upstairs apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated that the existing buildings on site include a vacant retail unit and an office premises currently occupied by a solicitor’s.

The report noted: “As the proposal redevelops a gap site which has lain vacant for over a decade, it is also considered to be a betterment. Overall, it is considered that the proposed lay-out and appearance is acceptableand the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area.”

A planning consultant told the meeting that the proposed development would “utilise a brownfield site” which has “an established retail use” and apartments would “provide a mix of tenure at this urban location”. “We have reduced the height of the proposal throughout the application proposal,” she added.

Macedon UU Councillor Robert Foster stated: “The slip road is not designed for this traffic use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultant said that DfI Roads has confirmed that access for this site is safe.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed that the application be refused on the basis that the design , appearance, access and parking are “unacceptable” adding that it would “unduly affect the privacy and amenity of neighbouring residents”. His proposal was seconded by Cllr Foster.